Written by Rajdeep Saha August 25, 2023 | 12:24 am 1 min read

Imam-ul-Haq delivered the goods once again for Pakistan in the second ODI versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Imam-ul-Haq delivered the goods once again for Pakistan in the second ODI versus Afghanistan. He was part of two valuable stands that helped Pakistan set the base in a run-chase of 301. Afghanistan did take control before Shadab Khan (48) and the tail helped the side win with one ball to spare. Here we decode Imam's stats in ODI cricket.

A solid knock from Imam's blade

It was a mature knock from Imam's blade. He looked in sync right from the start. Alongside Fakhar Zaman, Imam added 52 runs for the first wicket. And then with skipper Babar Azam, he shared another 118-run stand. What Imam did well was help Pakistan lay a foundation. He was dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 39th over.

Imam clocks these numbers

Playing his 61st ODI, Imam now has 2,871 runs at 52.20. He clocked his 18th ODI fifty, besides owning nine centuries. Imam struck a fine 91 from 105 balls. His knock consisted four fours. He also surpassed former Pakistan opener Salman Butt in terms of runs. In four matches against Afghanistan, he has 268 runs from four games at 67.00 (50s: 3).

