'Ended 6 conflicts': White House demands Nobel Prize for Trump 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has called for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She said that during a six-month period of his presidency, Trump brokered one peace deal a month. "President Trump has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia," Karoline Leavitt said.

Peace efforts Leavitt cites Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire as example Leavitt highlighted the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire as an example of Trump's latest diplomatic efforts. The agreement was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. She said Trump directly warned both leaders that without ending their conflict, there would be no trade discussions with the United States. "The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict...until President Trump...put an end to it," she said.

Prize claim Trump's repeated claims of peace brokering And for that, Trump deserves a Nobel Prize, "It is well past time," she said. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan. However, India has refuted the claim, maintaining that issues with Pakistan are resolved bilaterally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, said no world leader intervened to stop India's operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure.