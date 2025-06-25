Iran executes 3 men for allegedly spying for Israel

Tehran makes regular announcements about the arrest and execution of spies suspected of working for foreign intelligence services, particularly Israel. After the Iran-Israel war began on June 13, Tehran promised quick trials for anybody arrested on suspicion of collaboration with its archrival. Last week, the police in Qom province arrested 22 people allegedly connected to Israeli spy services.

Past actions

Iran has a history of executing spies

Iran executed one Mohammadamin Shayesteh on Monday under similar charges. He was also convicted of working with Iran International, a Persian-language TV broadcaster based in London that is critical of the Iranian regime. In 2024 alone, Iran executed over 900 people for various offenses, according to human rights groups. Meanwhile, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said at least 223 people have been imprisoned nationally on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, cautioning that the real figure may be higher.