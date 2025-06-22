Truth Social crashed minutes after Trump announced strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump 's social media platform, Truth Social, suffered a major outage across the US earlier today. The disruption came just minutes after Trump announced the successful bombing of Iran 's nuclear sites. According to DownDetector, over 1,700 outage reports were received. Many users reported server issues with both the app and website of the platform.

Impact 'We have completed our very successful attack...': Trump In his announcement on Truth Social, Trump said, "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He added that all planes were now outside of Iran's airspace after dropping a full payload of bombs on the primary site, Fordow. A separate post by Trump confirmed the destruction of the underground nuclear facility near Natanz.

About the crash What exactly caused the crash? Some user-posted screenshots suggest the disruption may have been caused by Application Programming Interface (API) congestion It's a situation where the volume of incoming requests overwhelms the system's handling capacity, leading to performance issues. In simpler terms, it's like a traffic jam for API requests. Interestingly, despite Trump's widespread popularity across major social platforms, he continues to use Truth Social exclusively for making announcements and commenting on key national and international matters.

Twitter Post Take a look at the user complaints on X Truth Social seems to be down. Anyone else able to get on? — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 22, 2025

Military operation Bombers deployed to Guam earlier on Saturday The bombing came after B-2 bombers were deployed to Guam earlier on Saturday. Trump confirmed that these stealth bombers carried out the attacks, calling it a "historic moment" for the US, Israel, and the global community. He stressed that this strike was a decisive step in the ongoing regional crisis.