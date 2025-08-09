'Final Destination 7' in works after 'Bloodlines' success 

The New Line division of Warner Bros. is moving ahead with a seventh installment of its horror franchise following the success of Final Destination: Bloodlines , per The Hollywood Reporter. The studio has hired Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Bloodlines, to pen the script for this new entry. This decision comes after Bloodlines's impressive performance at the global box office, grossing over $286 million since its release in May.

Franchise continuity Taylor's previous work on 'Bloodlines' Taylor was instrumental in writing the screenplay for Bloodlines, which was a collaborative effort with Guy Busick (Ready or Not). The story was developed by Taylor, Busick, and Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, who also played a significant role in Bloodlines. The film was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Production team Production team for 'Final Destination 7' The production team for Final Destination 7 includes Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor, who have been previously associated with the franchise. They are joined by Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle, along with Toby Emmerich. Warren Zide will be serving as the executive producer for this upcoming installment.

Franchise history Overview of the successful franchise The Final Destination franchise has been a surprise hit for New Line since the early 2000s. Each movie revolves around a character who foresees a deadly event and manages to cheat death, only to have Death come after them one by one. The series has grossed over $983 million worldwide, making it New Line's third-biggest horror franchise after The Conjuring Universe and the It films.