Trump looking for 'real end, not ceasefire' to Israel-Iran conflict
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that he wants the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran to end with Tehran completely giving up on nuclear weapons.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after cutting his time at the G7 Summit short, Trump said he wanted "not a ceasefire [but] a real end" to the conflict.
"A complete give-up, it's possible," Trump said of his desired end to the combat, adding, "I'm not...much in a mood to negotiate."
Trump's stance
'Real end' to conflict
Trump's comments came after he criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting his early return to Washington was aimed at finalizing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"I'm not looking for a ceasefire; we're looking at something better than a ceasefire," Trump added, once more attacking Macron as a "nice guy" who "doesn't get it right too often."
Diplomatic efforts
Trump's approach toward conflict
However, Trump provided few details about what that "real end" may look like.
He also hinted that his approach toward the conflict would depend on developments over the next few days.
Trump said he would meet his advisers in the Situation Room early Tuesday. He also confirmed that he is considering sending Vice President JD Vance and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to Iran for talks.
Next steps
Trump to meet advisers in Situation Room
Trump cut short his visit to the G7 summit in Canada, preferring to be "on the scene" as the US monitors the Israel-Iran conflict.
As he left, he urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran.
"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame.... Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote.
Nuke
Hope their program's going to be wiped out: Trump
Despite his past anti-war rhetoric and growing backlash within his MAGA base over US involvement in the Middle East, Trump appeared to harden his support for Israel's extended assault.
Trump has been critical of Iran for not finalizing a nuclear deal in time to prevent the Israeli attack.
He said, "I hope their program's going to be wiped out... Their cities have been blown to pieces and they've lost a lot of people."
Military strategy
Israel wants US to join its military campaign against Iran
Israel has been pressuring Trump to join its military campaign against Iran's nuclear sites.
Military experts say Israel cannot hit the Fordow facility deep underground without US military support.
The US is the only country with 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs that can reach the site far underground, and these can only be carried by American B-2 stealth bombers due to their weight.
The latest conflict started after Israel attacked Iran Friday, accusing Tehran's nuclear program of crossing an unacceptable threshold.