What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has said that he wants the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran to end with Tehran completely giving up on nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after cutting his time at the G7 Summit short, Trump said he wanted "not a ceasefire [but] a real end" to the conflict.

"A complete give-up, it's possible," Trump said of his desired end to the combat, adding, "I'm not...much in a mood to negotiate."