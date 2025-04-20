Vancouver's historic gurdwara vandalized with pro-Khalistan graffiti
What's the story
A historic gurdwara in Vancouver, Canada, has been vandalized with pro-Khalistan graffiti.
Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS), the Ross Street gurdwara, was hit in the early hours on Saturday.
KDS management has blamed "extremist forces" for the vandalism. They said a handful of Sikh separatists pushing for Khalistan had smeared their sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad.'
Community response
KDS mourns the incident during Khalsa Sajna Diwas
KDS management mourned the incident, saying it "mourns a painful moment in our community's history as we gather to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas."
The day signifies the strength, unity, and resilience of Sikhs.
The vandalism happened between midnight and 3am on Saturday, when unknown people came in a truck and spray-painted slogans on the gates and outer walls of the gurdwara.
Extremism claim
KDS accuses extremist forces of inciting fear and division
In a statement, KDS management accused extremist forces of spreading fear and division in the Canadian Sikh community.
They denounced these extremists for betraying the dreams and sacrifices of their elders, who toiled hard to build a strong, thriving community in Canada.
KDS vowed not to allow these forces of division to win against their unity and peace as Canadians.
Additional vandalism
Other places of worship also targeted
The Ross Street gurdwara wasn't the only place of worship targeted on Saturday. The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia, was also defaced with similar graffiti.
Spokesperson of the temple, Parshotam Goel, said the incidents seemed linked as both temples were leading efforts to forge unity between the Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada.
He conveyed his belief that it was planned and someone was trying to intimidate them.
Community response
KDS calls for unity against extremism
In response to the vandalism, KDS urged all Canadians, Sikhs, and people of goodwill to stand together against extremism.
They encouraged everyone to denounce such acts and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, unity, and respect.
This call for unity comes after nearly 20 temples across Canada were desecrated in a similar manner in 2023 and 2024.
Perpetrators haven't yet been identified or arrested by police authorities.