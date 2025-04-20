US-Iran nuclear negotiations set to resume on April 26
What's the story
The United States of America and Iran are set to enter another round of nuclear talks in Oman on April 26.
This comes after significant progress was achieved during the recent talks in Rome, a US official reported.
The rare face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is a rare occurrence in US-Iran diplomacy.
Diplomatic stance
Iran seeks "balanced agreement" amid nuclear negotiations
Iranian officials have said most talks are still being held via intermediaries.
Badr al-Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, who has been mediating these talks, said, "These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible."
Before the Rome talks, Witkoff met Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency may play a role in monitoring any fresh agreement.
Stance
Iran's nuclear rights remain firm despite negotiations
Despite ongoing negotiations, Iran has stood firm on its nuclear rights.
Senior Iranian adviser Ali Shamkhani said on social media that "Iran is seeking a balanced agreement, not a surrender."
This comes after Witkoff gave mixed signals on whether Iran could continue low-level enrichment.
The upcoming talks in Oman are expected to further clarify these issues and potentially lead toward a resolution.