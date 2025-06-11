What's the story

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for parts of the downtown area after protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown turned violent.

The curfew will be in effect from 8:00pm on Tuesday to 6:00am on Wednesday in a one-square-mile section of downtown LA.

"Many businesses have now been affected or vandalized. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted," Bass said at a news conference on Tuesday.