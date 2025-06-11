LA mayor imposes partial curfew after looting and vandalism
What's the story
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for parts of the downtown area after protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown turned violent.
The curfew will be in effect from 8:00pm on Tuesday to 6:00am on Wednesday in a one-square-mile section of downtown LA.
"Many businesses have now been affected or vandalized. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted," Bass said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Curfew details
Curfew likely to be in place for several days
The mayor said the curfew would likely be in place for several days. She warned that law enforcement would arrest anyone who violated the curfew.
"If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area," she said.
However, she clarified that the curfew only applied to a small part of LA and stressed that it was not a city-wide crisis.
According to CNN, police have already started "mass arrests" after the emergency curfew came into effect.
Apple Store
Apple Store looted, vandalized
The curfew was announced after a group of masked men broke into an Apple Store by smashing windows and stealing its products in downtown LA. They also painted graffiti on the building.
Other stores, including the Shoe Palace on Main Street, were ransacked overnight.
Officer Chris Miller from the Los Angeles Police Department said, "One woman was arrested at the scene of the Apple Store burglary."
Over the weekend, police had already arrested at least 50 people during unrest.
Nationwide demonstrations
Protests part of nationwide movement against Trump's immigration crackdown
The protests in LA are part of a nationwide movement against the Trump administration's immigration raids targeting undocumented migrants. The demonstrations have spread to other US cities like New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.
President Donald Trump's immigration policies and the use of the National Guard and Marines against protesters have been criticized by California officials.
California Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump's military response a "brazen abuse of power."
Governor's statement
Newsom's comments on military response to California protests
Newsom, who has sued the Trump administration over the deployment of troops against his orders, said the president had unleashed a "military dragnet" on "dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers, and seamstresses."
"Donald Trump's government isn't protecting our communities, they're traumatizing communities," he said, adding, "California will keep fighting."
He added that if anyone could be taken off the streets without a warrant based on suspicion or skin color, then everyone was unsafe.
Twitter Post
Video of looting at Apple Store
So much fear they had to loot the Apple Store.— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 10, 2025
Karen cannot do her job. https://t.co/mcnkqF9XGn pic.twitter.com/eBovnqv8qr
President's remarks
Trump defends decision to mobilize troops against protesters
Meanwhile, Trump defended his decision to mobilize troops against protesters.
"Generations of army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third-world lawlessness here at home, like is happening in California," he said during a visit to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
"As commander-in-chief, I will not let that happen. It's never going to happen."