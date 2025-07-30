Vijay Sethupathi opens up about working with Puri Jagannadh; read
What's the story
Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is looking forward to the Telugu release of his upcoming film, Thalaivan Thalaivii. The family drama, titled Sir Madam in Telugu, will be released on Thursday. Recently, while promoting the film in Hyderabad, he spoke about his collaboration with renowned Telugu director Puri Jagannadh on a new-age social drama.
Director's praise
Sethupathi praises Jagannadh
Sethupathi said, "Puri sir is a legend. Working with him is a great experience. He's very sweet, and every day I enjoy working with him." "The way he writes dialogues and the way he executes everything, his timing is so awesome. The movie is coming out very well." This film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.
Director's journey
Jagannadh's recent struggles at box office
Jagannadh has previously directed socially themed films like Badri, Temper, and Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi. However, he is currently facing a rough patch with his last two films, Liger and Double Ismart, failing at the box office. Despite these setbacks, he managed to rope in Sethupathi and Tabu for this major project. He is also co-producing the film under his Puri Connects banner. Further details about the project will be made public soon.