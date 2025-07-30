LOADING...
Vijay Sethupathi opens up about working with Puri Jagannadh; read
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 30, 2025
05:47 pm
What's the story

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is looking forward to the Telugu release of his upcoming film, Thalaivan Thalaivii. The family drama, titled Sir Madam in Telugu, will be released on Thursday. Recently, while promoting the film in Hyderabad, he spoke about his collaboration with renowned Telugu director Puri Jagannadh on a new-age social drama.

Director's praise

Sethupathi praises Jagannadh

Sethupathi said, "Puri sir is a legend. Working with him is a great experience. He's very sweet, and every day I enjoy working with him." "The way he writes dialogues and the way he executes everything, his timing is so awesome. The movie is coming out very well." This film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

Director's journey

Jagannadh's recent struggles at box office

Jagannadh has previously directed socially themed films like Badri, Temper, and Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi. However, he is currently facing a rough patch with his last two films, Liger and Double Ismart, failing at the box office. Despite these setbacks, he managed to rope in Sethupathi and Tabu for this major project. He is also co-producing the film under his Puri Connects banner. Further details about the project will be made public soon.