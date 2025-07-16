'Chiyaan 64': Vikram joins forces with '96' director Prem Kumar

Film details

Reports suggest it will be an action-thriller

While the production house has not yet revealed much about the film's cast and crew, reports suggest that the movie will be an action-thriller. The film is tentatively titled Chiyaan 64, as it will be the 64th feature film starring Vikram. Moreover, the announcement has left fans of both Vikram and Kumar excited for this unique combination, as the latter is venturing into action with this film.