'Chiyaan 64': Vikram joins forces with '96' director Prem Kumar
What's the story
Tamil superstar Vikram, who was most recently seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, is set to join forces with filmmaker C Prem Kumar for his next film. The announcement was made by Vels Film International, the production house behind the upcoming project. This marks the maiden collaboration between Vikram and Kumar, known for critically acclaimed films like 96 and Meiyazhagan.
Film details
Reports suggest it will be an action-thriller
While the production house has not yet revealed much about the film's cast and crew, reports suggest that the movie will be an action-thriller. The film is tentatively titled Chiyaan 64, as it will be the 64th feature film starring Vikram. Moreover, the announcement has left fans of both Vikram and Kumar excited for this unique combination, as the latter is venturing into action with this film.
Twitter Post
'A collaboration that promises magic'
We at @VelsFilmIntl are proud to present
We at @VelsFilmIntl are proud to present our next prestigious venture #Chiyaan64, starring the phenomenal @chiyaan and directed by the visionary #PremKumar
Future ventures
Vikram teamed up with Madonne Ashwin for 'Chiyaan 63'
In December 2024, it was announced that Shanthi Talkies, known for producing Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran helmed by Madonne Ashwin, would collaborate with Vikram on Chiyaan 63. The actor had expressed his excitement on social media about this project, calling it an "exhilarating collaboration." However, no more details about Chiyaan 63 have been revealed since. Meanwhile, Vikram was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, written and directed by SU Arun Kumar.