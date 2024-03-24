Next Article

'Dhruva Natchathiram' has another release date, say reports

Vikram's long-delayed 'Dhruva Natchathiram' might now release in April

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Mar 24, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The eagerly awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram, has been stuck in production hell since 2016 due to a string of legal and financial complications. Earlier slated for a November 2023 premiere, the movie has experienced numerous obstructions, with many proposed dates failing to materialize. Finally, February appeared promising; however, a significant setback arose due to a legal dispute, and now, new reports suggest that it may finally premiere in April.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Gautham Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is touted to be a riveting spy thriller with a score composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Simran, Vinayakan, Raadhika, Sathish, and Salim Baig alongside Vikram in the lead role. With a duration of roughly two hours and 30 minutes, the film has already received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is keenly anticipated by fans.

A new release date

Potential April 2024 premiere amid doubts

Despite the persistent issues, there are now whispers that the spy thriller may finally see the light of day in April, coinciding with the Tamil New Year. An April 11 release is being mooted, but official confirmation is yet to come. This speculation has been met with doubt by many fans who have become frustrated with the ongoing delays and question whether the film will ever make it to theaters.

Journey

From announcement to limbo: Turbulent journey of 'DN'

Initially announced in 2013 with Suriya in the lead, the film faced a setback when director Menon shelved the project due to creative differences with the actor. However, in 2015, Menon revived it and finalized Vikram as the new lead. Production commenced in 2017 and spanned across seven countries. Despite encountering financial constraints and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, filming concluded in 2023. Unfortunately, lingering financial issues have prevented its release.

Storyline

Here's what we know about 'DN's storyline

Per reports, Dhruva Natchathiram revolved around John (Vikram), a covert operative who heads a team of elite professionals known as "The Basement," tasked with dismantling terrorist organizations clandestinely, free from the constraints of law and order. It's worth highlighting that Dhruva Natchathiram isn't the only project affected by delays. Another of Memon's ventures, Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, originally slated for release on March 1, remains in limbo, awaiting its premiere.