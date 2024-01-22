Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' accused of plagiarism by actor-writer Vela Ramamoorthy

By Tanvi Gupta

'Captain Miller' has landed in controversy

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, released theatrically on January 12, is thriving at the box office and has garnered rave responses from audiences and critics alike. However, the film has now encountered controversy as Tamil writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy has accused the makers of plagiarizing his novel, Pattathu Yaanai. He claimed that the film's plot was just slightly altered from his novel. Captain Miller has been directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Why does this story matter?

Ramamoorthy is a renowned actor who has appeared in numerous Tamil films, such as Rajinikanth's Annaatthhe, Sethupathi, and Kidaari. He also played Dhanush's father in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and has penned several short stories and novels. Speaking of Captain Miller, it was an ambitious project for Dhanush and features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles.

Ramamoorthy is seeking justice for his work

In an interview with Pudhiya Thalamurai, Ramamoorthy expressed his dissatisfaction with the Tamil film industry, emphasizing the need to respect intellectual property. He stated, "I need justice for this plagiarism. There's no honesty in the film industry. I am going to approach the Tamil cinema director's union. Hope filmmaker Bharathiraja [former president of the union] will give justice to me." He added that plagiarism "pains him as a creator" and he's not chasing fame or money.

Ramamoorthy's novel and its alleged connection to 'Captain Miller'

Pattathu Yaanai narrates the tale of a man who enlists in the British Army but eventually departs to participate in the freedom struggle. Meanwhile, Captain Miller follows the story of a vigilante and a former British sepoy who turns against the Empire after a life-changing event. Ramamoorthy criticized the alleged unauthorized adaptation of his novel, stating, "They could have very well asked for my permission and taken it." He had registered the story with the South Indian Film Writers' Association.

Captain Miller's box office success despite plagiarism allegations

Despite the plagiarism claims, Captain Miller is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Per Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs. 1cr on day 10 (Sunday), taking the film's total to Rs. 43.47cr. Despite stiff competition from other releases, including Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, and Merry Christmas, Captain Miller has maintained a strong ground. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie has received praise for its cinematography and background score, composed by GV Prakash.