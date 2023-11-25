'Animal' vs 'Sam Bahadur': Advance bookings favor Ranbir Kapoor's film

'Animal' vs 'Sam Bahadur': Advance bookings favor Ranbir Kapoor's film

By Tanvi Gupta 08:17 pm Nov 25, 2023

'Animal' leads in advance bookings against 'Sam bahadur'

Following the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found his next muse in Ranbir Kapoor. The stage is set for another potential blockbuster, as limited advance bookings for Animal opened on Saturday. The film has already collected over Rs. 1 crore, foreshadowing a monumental box office collection. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is slated for a December 1 (Friday) release.

Next week, Bollywood will witness a clash of titans—between Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur Per Sacnilk, Animal is projected to make Rs. 50cr on its opening day, while Kaushal's biographical war drama is anticipated to open at Rs. 15-18cr at the box office. The projections suggest Animal is poised to dominate the intense box office battle against Sam Bahadur.

Fast-filling shows ahead of full-fledged advance bookings

Reportedly, Animal has already amassed a gross collection of Rs. 1.01cr in day-one advance bookings. With over 31,500 tickets sold, numerous shows have reached the "fast-filling" status. It's worth noting that only limited shows are presently open for pre-bookings on platforms like BookMyShow. The full-fledged advance booking for Animal is set to commence on Sunday. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

'Sam Bahadur' collected Rs. 17 lakh, trailing 'Animal'

On Saturday, advance bookings for Sam Bahadur were also opened, resulting in a reported gross of Rs. 17.74 lakh. Helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama depicting the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film features Kaushal portraying Manekshaw, with Sanya Malhotra as his wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, 'Animal' trailer becomes third-most watched in Indian cinema

Meanwhile, the Animal trailer has achieved a remarkable feat by garnering over 71 million views in less than 24 hours. With this achievement, the action-drama film has secured the position of the third most-watched trailer in the history of Indian cinema. The record for the most-viewed trailer is currently held by KGF: Chapter 2 with 105M views, followed by Adipurush with 74M views.