Rashmika Mandanna announces new film 'The Girlfriend': Everything to know

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Rashmika Mandanna announces new film 'The Girlfriend': Everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta 02:43 pm Oct 22, 202302:43 pm

Rashmika Mandanna unveils exciting new project, 'The Girlfriend'

Rashmika Mandanna is set to play "a girlfriend" in her upcoming Telugu film, The Girlfriend, she announced on Sunday. Mandanna introduced this new project on social media with a video accompanied by the caption, "The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And The Girlfriend is one such." The clip has undoubtedly piqued the interest of her fans. The Girlfriend is helmed by actor-director Rahul Ravindran.

2/7

First glimpse of 'The Girlfriend' hints at sinister twist

The preview clip for The Girlfriend begins with a man describing his significant other (Mandanna's character). He says in Telugu, "I love her so much that she doesn't need friends or family or anyone else... I am all she needs. To have a girl I can call mine...is a different kind of high." However, the romantic tone takes an unexpected turn as the screen shows Mandanna submerged in water, hinting at a sinister twist in this love saga.

3/7

Take a look at the first glimpse of 'The Girlfriend'

4/7

'The Girlfriend' backed by Allu Arvind

The video announcement revealed that the film would be backed by producer Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts, marking its 51st film. The cast for the project is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the film's director Ravindran has promised an exhilarating cinematic experience. He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Chi La Sow in 2018, a project for which he received the National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay.

5/7

Meanwhile, Mandanna gearing up for Hindi film 'Animal's release

Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood movie, Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir Kapoor and Mandanna in the lead. The first track from the movie, called Hua Main, was unveiled recently, highlighting their onscreen chemistry. ' Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is slated for a December 1 release.

6/7

'Pushpa' to 'Chaava': Mandanna's projects in 2024

The year 2024 promises to be a busy one for Mandanna! First, she will reprise her role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule—a film written and directed by Sukumar scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Additionally, she will be starring alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's Chaava, slated for December 6, 2024 release. Mandanna is also involved in several other noteworthy projects, including Venky Kudumula's VNR Trio (tentative title) and a film led by Dhanush, tentatively titled D51.

7/7

Poll Which Rashmika Mandanna movie are you most excited to see in 2024?