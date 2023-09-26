'SOTY' to 'Jigra': Tracing Alia Bhatt's journey with Dharma Productions

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 26, 2023 | 02:00 pm 3 min read

Alia Bhatt announced her next project titled, 'Jigra' on Tuesday

Alia Bhatt and Dharma Productions are joining forces once again for Jigra—announced on Tuesday. The actor will not only play the lead role in this Karan Johar-produced film but also step into the role of co-producer, under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. From her debut in Student of the Year to her upcoming flick, Jigra, we explore the evolution of Bhatt with Dharma Productions.

Big, blockbuster debut with Dharma and the career that followed

At the tender age of 19—Bhatt debuted in Dharma's Student of the Year as Shanaya Singhania. Her character was a delightful blend of glamor, sensitivity, and a romantic entanglement with two dashing young men. In a 2016 interview, Johar shared, "When I launched Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in their first film, I never thought I would see them come through this way on celluloid."

Years 2014-2017: Bhatt's career peak with Dharma

From 2014 to 2017, Bhatt's career soared to new heights with a series of remarkable films under Dharma. With movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Dear Zindagi (2016), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)—Bhatt solidified her position as one of Bollywood's most promising talents. She worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi, and stood out, leaving an indelible mark.

Bhatt's first flop was also produced by Dharma

Bhatt's journey also saw its share of setbacks within the same banner. Her first notable flop came with Shaandaar—co-starring Shahid Kapoor. During a press conference in 2016, Johar publicly acknowledged the film's shortcomings. He stated, "Two years down the line, Alia has an amazing repertoire. I, however, apologize for Shaandaar. Alia is Dharma Production's proud girl and always the flagship girl of the company."

Year 2018-present: Marked with 'Raazi,' 'Kalank,' 'Brahmastra'

From 2018 onwards—Bhatt continued to establish herself as a formidable force, with and despite Dharma. In 2018, she took on the challenging role of Sehmat Khan (for Raazi). This marked a turning point in her career as she transitioned into a more mature and multifaceted character. Her partnership with Dharma continued to flourish as she appeared in the multi-starrer Kalank (2020) and Brahmastra (2022).

Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a project that had been highly anticipated! It marked Johar's return to the director's chair after a gap of seven years—his last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Johar enlisted the talents of Bhatt, alongside Ranveer Singh, and together they delivered yet another blockbuster to their credit. Bhatt, as Dharma Productions's beating heart, stole the show.

'It feels like coming full circle from where I started…'

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhatt shared a video montage that sent fans into a frenzy. It was accompanied by a caption, "From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started."

Have you checked the 'Jigra' teaser yet?

