Why Mammootty-Jyothika's 'Kaathal—The Core' is receiving widespread critical acclaim

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Why Mammootty-Jyothika's 'Kaathal—The Core' is receiving widespread critical acclaim

By Isha Sharma 07:23 pm Nov 25, 202307:23 pm

'Kaathal—The Core' is a special film. Explore why

Jeo Baby's latest Malayalam-language drama, Kaathal—The Core, has become the current favorite of critics and audiences alike. Led by Mammootty and Jyothika, the film is an LGBTQ drama and casts a sensitive, sympathetic gaze on the community and the challenges of coming out in a largely conservative society. Let's dig deeper into the film and the intent of the makers.

2/7

This is 'Kaathal—The Core's storyline

IMDb describes Kaathal's plot as follows, "The story of Mathew and Omana. Mathew, a retired bank secretary, reluctantly enters politics for a by-election. The movie delves into their marriage dynamics, justice, and personal fulfillment amidst a tight-knit village community." It has an 8.4/10 rating, and most of its acclaim comes from Mammootty's decision to embrace the unconventional role of a homosexual man at 72!

3/7

First film starring Jyothika and Mammootty

Kaathal is also special because it marks Jyothika's return to Malayalam films after 2009's Seetha Kalyanam. Mammootty and Jyothika's pairing (this is their first film together), coupled with the storyline, has given Kaathal—The Core the wings to fly, and so has the rest of the ensemble cast: Muthumani, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Josey Sijo. Baby earlier explored conservatism versus modernity in The Great Indian Kitchen.

4/7

Surprisingly, Mammootty wasn't first choice for it

The film's co-writer, Adarsh Sukumaran, revealed he never expected someone of Mammootty's stature to take on the lead role. "We had envisioned another Malayalam actor as the protagonist, Mathew Devassy," he said, adding the actor they met liked it, but due to certain reasons, it could not happen. When the writing team met Baby, he suggested Mammootty's name; the superstar agreed after thoughtful consideration.

5/7

How Mammootty contributed to this film

Baby spoke to Moneycontrol about Mammootty's process, "Since he understood the relevance of the story, he was keen on polishing the screenplay. He would send voice notes and exchange ideas." "Even if he had minor issues, he is also the first one to clear that with you later on... You don't need to direct him. He was well-versed with the character's graph," he added.

6/7

Box office collection, audience reviews

Kaathal—The Core, released on Thursday, opened to Rs. 1.05cr (domestic). On Friday, it recorded a 19.05% growth and added Rs. 1.25cr to its coffer, which is a direct result of its positive word-of-mouth. Viewers have lauded the Malayalam film for its "brave storytelling" and "powerful performances." A fan wrote on Instagram, "Hats off to Mammootty for doing such a daring character and subject."

7/7

Here's what another fan said