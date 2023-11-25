'The Archies' takes 'special flight to Riverdale'; partners with Vistara

'The Archies' takes 'special flight to Riverdale'; partners with Vistara

'The Archies' cast came together with Vistara to promote their film

With less than two weeks left for its release, the team of The Archies has swung into city tours to promote their film. In a unique way to amp up the excitement, the makers of Zoya Akhtar's directorial partnered with Vistara for a "special flight to Riverdale." From real passengers to cast members and social media influencers, everyone was onboard Vistara's UK 1964 flight.

Why does this story matter?

The Archies is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. It will mark the debut of not one but at least three star kids. Among the cast are Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on the streaming platform Netflix.

Flight decked up per 'The Archies' theme

The flight, which took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and landed at Goa's Manohar International Airport on Friday, was transformed entirely as per The Archies's 1960s retro theme. Even the meals served onboard had The Archies theme. The passengers were also handed customized goodies from Netflix and the airline company, while the cast of the upcoming movie interacted with everyone onboard.

'The Archies' cast performed flash mob

Besides promoting the film onboard the special Vistara flight, the young stars of The Archies also performed a flash mob at the Goa airport. A Riverdale pop-up was set up at the airport, where the team danced on their recently released song Sunoh. The entire event focused on bringing Akhtar's reimagined Riverdale to life, making it a one-of-a-kind promotional activity.

About 'The Archies'

Skipping the theaters, The Archies will premiere directly on Netflix on December 7. Apart from the aforementioned names, the film also stars actors Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. In the teen musical-comedy, Akhtar has reimaged Riverdale town as an Indian hill station set in the 1960s. The screenplay has been written by Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Reema Kagti, and Akhtar.