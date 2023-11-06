Vikram Prabhu's 'Irugapatru' is streaming now on OTT

By Aikantik Bag 11:55 am Nov 06, 202311:55 am

Vikram Prabhu has a decent fan following in Tamil cinema and the actor has carved his niche over the years. His recent release Irugapatru, a romantic drama released in October received a good response from viewers and critics. Now, it has gotten another shelf life and is streaming on Netflix. Craving warmth in this winter season? Irugapatru awaits you!

Cast and crew of the film

The film is helmed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, whereas it is penned by Maharaj Dayalan. Shraddha Srinath is cast opposite Prabhu and the ensemble cast includes Vidharth, Sri, Abarnathi, Saniya Iyappan, and Manobala, among others. The movie's music is helmed by Justin Prabharan and was perceived well by fans. Let's see if this film sends waves across the digital arena in India.

