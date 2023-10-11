2,000+ Hollywood producers petition to remove 'producers' from AMPTP's name

By Tanvi Gupta 04:21 pm Oct 11, 202304:21 pm

Why Hollywood producers are demanding removal of second 'P' from AMPTP?

More than 2,300 Hollywood film and TV producers wrote a letter to Carol Lombardini—president of the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP)—on Tuesday (local time). In this letter, they asked for the removal of the term "producers"—the second "P"—from AMPTP. Their main argument is that the current name wrongly implies that all producers are part of AMPTP, even though none of the independent producers—who signed the letter—are members.

AMPTP member structure explained

The AMPTP represents hundreds of production companies. Its "Class A" members include big names like Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, independent producers often handle all the responsibilities of a studio movie producer. They take on the crucial task of securing investors for their projects. But they aren't AMPTP members.

Why did independent producers call for AMPTP's name change?

The producers are raising concerns that the AMPTP has unfairly categorized them within the organization, causing "confusion" and "negative consequences" that are beyond their control. This letter began as a Change.org petition by the Producers Union—a group of creative fiction film producers. Since June, they have gathered an impressive over 2,300 signatures from influential figures including Jason Blum (M3GAN), Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games), Todd Black (The Equalizer 3), and Stacey Sher (The Hateful Eight), among others.

PGA extended support to the Producers Union's efforts

Producers—who are mostly non-union—lack a single healthcare solution, minimum wage rates, or other benefits typical of organized labor, reportedly. The Producers Union was founded in 2021 amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and currently has between 100 and 200 members. On Tuesday, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) extended support for the Producers Union and all producers fighting for basic rights.

AMPTP has yet to respond to the letter

So far, the AMPTP hasn't replied to the letter. Laura Lewis, a Producers Union executive committee member and one of the letter's organizers, said they'd love to chat with Lombardini. She stated, "We just raise more awareness about the fact that there is this distinction and also that producers don't get the bare minimum that every other guild member gets, then we've started making a case for our cause."