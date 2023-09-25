Forget AirTags, iPhone 15 can locate friends even more precisely

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

The U2 chipset is three times better than its predecessor (Photo credit: Teknófilo)

Apple's iPhone 15 series features a second-generation Ultra Wideband (U2) chip, offering an extended range for the Precision Finding feature. The new chip reportedly provides up to three times the range of the previous U1 chip, allowing users to locate friends and devices at greater distances. A demonstration by a Spanish tech YouTuber, Teknófilo, showcases the iPhone 15 connecting to another device 60 meters away, surpassing the range of AirTags.

Improved Find My feature streamlines the search process

The iPhone 15 series introduces an improved Find My feature, which allows users to locate nearby friends who also have the latest iPhone model. By selecting a friend in the Find My app, users can get direction indicators and live tracking. When Precision Finding is available, the "Find: Nearby" button appears in the Details card, making it easier to locate friends in real-time.

The test was conducted in an open space

The video demonstration by the YouTuber revealed the iPhone 15's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip connecting to another phone approximately 60 meters away. This significant range increase supports Apple's claim that the new chip offers up to three times the range of the U1 chip. However, it's important to note that this test was conducted in an outdoor open space, and the indoor range may be more limited due to interference from walls and other obstacles.

Future AirTags may get the upgraded Ultra Wideband chip

The second-generation Ultra Wideband chip found in the iPhone 15 series could potentially be integrated into future AirTags models, significantly improving the item-finding experience. Currently, the maximum range for Precision Finding with AirTags is around 10-15 meters. With the new chip's extended range capabilities, users should be able to locate their belongings at much greater distances.

