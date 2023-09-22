iPhone 14 Pro is more durable than iPhone 15 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Pro remained functional throughout the test (Photo credit: AppleTrack)

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series at the "Wonderlust" event. The devices are now up for purchase via the official website and authorized premium resellers. With the open sales beginning in various regions, we also have the first-ever drop test of the iPhone 15 Pro conducted by AppleTrack's Sam Kohl. Based on his video, the new rounded titanium edges of the iPhone 15 Pro appear to be less sturdy compared to the flat stainless steel frame on iPhone 14 Pro.

Display failure, camera detachment, and more

The impact of the drop test caused the iPhone 15 Pro's glass to shatter about halfway through, with spiderweb cracks appearing on the front and back in the corners first, and spreading to a larger area. Successive drops caused increasing degrees of damage to the 15 Pro glass, both on the back and front, raising concerns about its overall durability. Eventually, the bottom half of the device's display failed entirely, and the rear camera module detached altogether from the chassis.

Ceramic Shield offered some level of protection

Although the iPhone 15 Pro might not be as resistant to cracks as iPhone 14 Pro, it still held up well. It took multiple drops onto concrete to induce glass cracking, and the Ceramic Shield front glass cover meant it took even longer for the display glass to be visibly broken. Drop tests are notoriously unscientific, and you need different people to repeat the results of these kinds of tests to get a clear picture of the device's performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro remained functional throughout the test

The properties of stainless steel as a material, ensure it can act as a shock absorber in many instances, flexing under strain. However, titanium is comparatively rigid, and that means any impact that does occur has to be dispersed into other areas of the device. These differences made the iPhone 14 Pro remain almost functional until the very end, in the same drop test.

