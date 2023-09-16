Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max facing 8-week delivery delay

Technology

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max facing 8-week delivery delay

Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023 | 08:13 pm 2 min read

The most demanded colors are Natural Titanium and White Titanium

Apple began pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series on Friday. Those who did not pre-order within the first few hours are now reportedly facing significant delays in deliveries. The devices are witnessing high global demand, with the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max model being the most sought-after, especially in India, where delivery dates have been pushed up to November, causing nearly an eight-week delay.

Color options impacting delivery dates

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's Natural Titanium and White Titanium colors show a delivery estimate of November 2-8 for all storage variants in India. Meanwhile, the Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colors have an estimated delivery of mid-October. Contrarily, the iPhone 15 Pro could be delivered as soon as next week but only for the top-end 1TB storage variant and Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colors. The Natural Titanium and White Titanium trims are only available for mid or late-October.

Exclusive features driving high demand

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, starting at Rs. 1,59,900 in India, boasts exclusive features like a 5x optical zoom system and periscope zoom tech, making it the most sought-after model among enthusiasts. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro offers 3x optical zoom.

What about non-Pro models?

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models start at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. They face a delay of only one to two weeks in India, with most variants available for pickup at physical stores by launch day on September 22 or for delivery with negligible delays.

Premium resellers might be only option now

For those who missed out on pre-ordering the iPhone 15 Pro Max and want it on launch day, Apple-authorized premium resellers in India might be the only option. Higher storage variants and Blue Titanium or Black Titanium color options for the iPhone 15 Pro are available for pickup as soon as next week. Notably, Apple Store Saket and Apple BKC also reportedly have a few variants available for pickup on September 22.

Share this timeline