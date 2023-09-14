Using wrong USB-C charger can permanently ruin your iPhone 15

Written by Rishabh Raj September 14, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

Apple recommends using their chargers or other brands that meet specific safety regulations (Photo credit: Archyde)

Apple's latest iPhone 15 has made a significant shift from the Lightning connector to a USB-C port. This has raised concerns about the potential risks of using low-quality cables and chargers that are available in plenty in the USB-C accessory market. Inadequate safeguards in some USB-C connectors may lead to permanent damage to the device. Apple urges users to opt for certified chargers to avoid costly repairs and ensure device safety.

Choosing the right charger

Apple recommends using their chargers or other brands that meet specific safety regulations to protect the iPhone 15 from potential damage. When purchasing a non-Apple charger, users should examine product descriptions and reviews, and utilize tools like Fakespot on Amazon to ensure they are buying a quality product. To safeguard users, Apple's MFi (Made for iPhone) program ensures that certified chargers meet safety regulations. Brands such as Amazon Basics and Otterbox offer MFi-certified chargers.

Public charging points: Caution with high-voltage charging

Charging the iPhone 15 in public outlets like hotel rooms, airplane seats, car consoles, and other public spaces could pose risks if using low-quality chargers with high-voltage outlets. To prevent damage, users should be cautious about where they plug in their devices and ensure their chargers meet safety regulations. The iPhone 15 range can be preordered starting September 15 on Apple's website and will be officially released for purchase on September 22, both through Apple and various retail outlets.

