Motorola Edge 40 Neo debuts with 144Hz screen, 50MP camera

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

The device comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has unveiled the Edge 40 Neo smartphone in the global markets, expanding its Edge 40 line-up. The new device features a pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 7030 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor. The device will be launched in India on September 21 and will go on sale via Flipkart.

The smartphone offers a 32MP selfie camera

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo boasts a 6.55-inch 10-bit display with DCI-P3 coverage, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. A 32MP selfie camera is housed in a centered punch hole, while the rear camera module is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone comes in three colors: Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay, with vegan leather options for the latter two.

The smartphone boots Android 13

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, 5G support, and NFC. It also includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging capabilities. Motorola claims the bundled 68W power adapter can charge the battery from flat to 50% in just 15 minutes. The phone runs Android 13. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Pricing

Motorola is reflecting its commitment to sustainability by using 100% plastic-free packaging for the Edge 40 Neo, featuring soy ink and 60% recycled materials. The company has also partnered with Agood Company for the phone's protective case, available in three colors to match the device. When it's time to replace the case, Agood will repurpose the old one to prevent wastage. The smartphone is priced at €399 (approximately Rs. 35,550).

