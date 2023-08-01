Technology

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G's sale starts August 4: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 11:03 am 2 min read

The Nord CE3 5G packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that the Nord CE3 5G will be available in the Indian market starting from August 4, 12:00pm. The smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB/128GB for Rs. 26,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs. 28,999. With an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000, the price can drop to as low as Rs. 24,999. You can choose between Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer color variants.

A brief look at the handset's specs

The Nord CE3 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. At the back, you get 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro cameras. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP camera is upfront, housed within a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The device supports 80W fast-charging

The Nord CE3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast-charging. The phone boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

It will be a tough competitor in the mid-range segment

OnePlus aims to make high-end features accessible to a broader audience with its Nord series. The Nord CE3 appears to be a promising purchase, given the kind of specifications it has onboard. The device may receive a positive response from potential buyers in the country. It will compete with POCO F5, Samsung Galaxy F54, Motorola Edge 40, and others in the segment.