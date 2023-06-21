Technology

Xiaomi Pad 6 now available in India: Check price, offers

Xiaomi Pad 6 now available in India: Check price, offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 21, 2023 | 12:28 pm 2 min read

The tablet offers a 144Hz LCD display (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's latest tablet, the Pad 6, is now available in India. It starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. As for the highlights, the device sports a 144Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 870 chip, and an 8,840mAh battery. It comes in two colorways: Graphite Grey and Mist Blue.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi Pad 6 is among the best picks in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price range. If you have been looking to buy an affordable tablet, Xiamo's latest release is worth considering. Packed with a high-resolution display and a capable chipset, the tablet can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. The device takes on Lenovo Tab P11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite.

The tablet offers a 144Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch QHD+(1800x2800 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550-nits of brightness, and 309ppi pixel density. It supports the Xiaomi Smart Pen and keyboard as well. It comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers Dolby Atmos, HDR10 certification, and Dolby Vision. Dimensions-wise, the device weighs 490g and is 6.51mm thick.

It gets an 8MP front-facing snapper

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with a 13MP shooter at the rear along with an LED flash. The tablet gets an 8MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls.

It supports 33W fast-charging

Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 custom skin. Under the hood, it packs an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C (USB 3.2) port.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Pricing, availability, and offers

The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models of the Xiaomi Pad 6 are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The second-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen is priced at Rs. 5,999, while the Pad 6 keyboard costs Rs. 4,999. The tablet is available for purchase via the official e-store, Amazon India, and Mi retail stores. You can avail Rs. 3,000 discount with ICICI credit cards.