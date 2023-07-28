Technology

How Samsung Galaxy Flip5 fares against Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra

Written by Akash Pandey July 28, 2023 | 02:01 pm 3 min read

Flip5 has a brighter outer display than RAZR 40 Ultra (1,600nits v/s 1,100nits)

Samsung has taken the curtains off its latest flip-style folding phone—the Galaxy Z Flip5. The device packs nifty upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger cover screen, and a more capable chipset. The Flip5 is currently up for pre-booking, with Rs. 13,000 discount, which makes it a solid competitor to the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra. Here, we compare them to find out the differences.

Both devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Galaxy Z Flip5 gets a substantial upgrade in terms of aesthetics. It settles for a bigger, more practical outer screen, to compete with the likes of Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra. Both Flip5 and RAZR 40 Ultra feature a top-centered punch-hole on the inside and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The RAZR 40 Ultra has an edge-to-edge squarish outer screen, compared to Flip5's folder-like panel.

The Flip5 has IPX8-rated water resistance

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and RAZR 40 Ultra are housed in an aluminum casing. They bear IPX8 and IP52-rated water resistance, respectively. On the flex window and back cover, the Flip5 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, as opposed to the Motorola model's Victus layer. Both devices measure 15.1mm in thickness when folded, and 6.9mm when unfolded.

The Motorola model boasts a 165Hz AMOLED main screen

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the cover, it has a 60Hz, 3.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. The RAZR 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED main display with up to 165Hz adaptive refresh rate. Outside, it has a 144Hz, 3.6-inch AMOLED screen.

They feature a 12MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy Z Flip5 packs a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The RAZR 40 Ultra houses a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. Inside, the Flip5 has a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper as opposed to RAZR 40 Ultra's 32MP (f/2.4) camera. Both devices are capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps via the rear setup.

The devices are backed by Qualcomm chipsets

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The RAZR 40 Ultra uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Motorola model has a marginally bigger battery (3,800mAh v/s 3,700mAh) and faster wired charging (30W v/s 25W) than Flip5.

Price and bank offers

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations, costing Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. On Amazon, buyers will get Rs. 5,000 coupon discount, Rs. 8,000 bank discount, and up to Rs. 66,950 exchange deal. The RAZR 40 Ultra costs Rs. 89,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration. Up to Rs. 54,950 exchange off and Rs. 7,000 bank discount is also applicable.

Which one should you consider?

The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers a more durable body when compared to Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra, which did not fare well when subjected to a durability test recently. In addition, the Samsung model has a more capable chipset, faster RAM/storage formats, better camera features, and offers a more enhanced software experience for cover/inner screens. Additionally, the bank/exchange offers make it worth considering.