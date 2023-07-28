Technology

AMD to invest $400mn for largest design center in Bengaluru

Written by YANTRA (Bot) Edited by Athik Saleh July 28, 2023 | 02:15 pm 2 min read

AMD will hire 3,000 engineers by 2028

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced its plans to invest around $400 million in India over the next five years to enhance its operations in the country. The investment will be used to create the semiconductor giant's largest design center in the world. It will be located in Bengaluru. AMD made the exciting announcement at the SemiconIndia 2023 conference in Gujarat.

Why does this story matter?

India has massive aspirations for the semiconductor sector. The country expects to be a major player in the supply chain in the coming years. Through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the country has earmarked $10 billion in incentives and assistance to encourage chip manufacturing in the country. The announcement by AMD, therefore, is a significant boost to India's ambitions.

The Bengaluru campus will be 500,000 square feet large

AMD plans to open its design center campus in Bengaluru by the end of this year. The campus will be 500,000 square feet large. The company did not say where in the city it plans to set up its facility. AMD will also add around 3,000 new engineering roles in India by the end of 2028.

The investment will help expand AMD's portfolio: CTO

Speaking about the $400 million investment, Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO, AMD, said, "Our investment will build out over two decades of growth and successful presence here in India." The investment will help AMD expand its "portfolio and capabilities," Papermaster said. "Our India team will be pivotal in advancing AI and machine learning in both hardware and software capabilities," he added.

AMD has been present in India since 2001

AMD has been a part of India's semiconductor ecosystem since 2001. The company's first site in the country was established in New Delhi. The new Bengaluru campus will increase AMD's footprint to 10 locations spread across Gurugram, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

India aspires to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub

The potential implications of India becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub are significant as it will establish the country as a rival to countries like Taiwan and China. The SemiconIndia conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is being held to attract investment into India's nascent chip industry. Top chipmakers including Foxconn, AMD, Micron, and IBM are attending the event inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.