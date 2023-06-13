Technology

Samsung Galaxy Flip5's outer screen will run optimized Google apps

Samsung Galaxy Flip5's outer screen will run optimized Google apps

Written by Akash Pandey June 13, 2023 | 06:26 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will have a 3.4-inch cover screen

Samsung's next-generation flip-style foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip5, will have a much larger cover screen. The new design will allow for a better user experience than the existing Flip4 model. Per SamMobile, the South Korean giant is planning to offer specially optimized Google apps such as Google Maps and YouTube, for the cover screen. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Z Flip5's cover screen is likely to be more functional than rivals like Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra, on which, the outer screen experience hasn't been good given the UI elements are often blocked by the camera cut-outs. The Galaxy Z Flip5's specially optimized apps will reportedly allow for a better experience, letting you perform several tasks without having to unfold the device.

Navigate routes, watch videos directly from the home screen

The list of optimized Google apps for the Galaxy Z Flip5 includes Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube. You will be able to get directions, view and respond to text messages, and watch videos directly from the outer screen. The experience of using apps on the cover screen won't be engaging but it is still better than not having the feature at all.

Multiple Samsung apps will also be optimized for mini screen

Samsung will leave no stone unturned in order to make the Galaxy Z Flip5's cover screen useful. The display will include an optimized Samsung Keyboard allowing users to type messages or use features like voice-to-text. It will allow web browsing, calendar checking, and navigation. If not all, expect most Samsung apps to be optimized for the mini display.

Samsung and Google have been collaborating for a long time

It isn't surprising to see Google readying its apps for the Galaxy Z Flip5's cover display. The tech giant has worked closely with Samsung to optimize OS and apps ever since the first-generation Galaxy Z devices were released. With the arrival of the Pixel Fold, Google now has more reasons to ensure its apps deliver a good user experience on folding phones.

Galaxy Z Flip5 will house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is getting tons of incremental upgrades, including a faster and more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a slightly bigger battery, and IPX8-rated dust and water protection. The device will have a 120Hz, 6.7-inch primary display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It is likely to boot Android 13 with the latest One UI custom skin on top.