Technology

'CMF By Nothing' to launch first products on September 26

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 03:50 pm 2 min read

CMF-branded products are claimed to offer high-end features and affordable prices

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing revealed its new sub-brand, 'CMF By Nothing' last month. Now, the sub-brand is all set to announce its first products in India on September 26 at 2:30pm. According to the company, the products will offer better design and will be more accessible to a wider group of consumers. The initial product range from CMF By Nothing is expected to include at least three products, including a smartwatch and earbuds.

Check out the expected features of the products

While the launch is imminent, a recent leak revealed key information about the CMF Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65 GaN charger. All three products could come in an orange colorway. The Watch Pro is expected to get a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It could offer multiple sports modes, a heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker, among others. It could support Bluetooth calling and GPS.

CMF Buds Pro could offer up to 45dB ANC

CMF Buds Pro could feature 10mm drivers and offer 'ultra bass technology,' among other features. The wireless earbuds could offer up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 11 hours of playback time. Coming to the GaN charger, it is expected to support 65W fast charging and come with a 3-in-1 design, with two Type-C slots and one Type-A port for wider compatibility.

Availability and pricing details

The CMF Watch Pro will be priced at around Rs. 4,500, while the Buds Pro should cost about Rs. 3,500. Lastly, the GaN 65W fast charger may carry a price-tag of Rs. 3,000. The CMF-branded products will be available for purchase via e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Myntra, as well as offline through Vijay Sales and select stores. With the upcoming launch of its new affordable sub-brand, Nothing is poised to make a significant impact on the consumer technology market.

Nothing also announced CMF Community Review Program

In addition, Nothing is launching the first CMF Community Review Program, a platform that's meant to support growing content creators and tech enthusiasts. This program will allow select participants to access the products before they get a widespread release, create content, and share reviews and feedback. Upon completing the programs, select creators will get CMF By Nothing products, and their content will be featured on CMF's official social media handles.

