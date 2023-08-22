Technology

Meta releases chronological feed for Instagram Reels, Stories in Europe

The move has been done to comply with EU's DSA

Meta is updating its recommendation algorithms for European Facebook and Instagram users in response to the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). This change will allow users to view Reels, Stories, and Search results without relying on algorithmically-ranked content. In a recent blog post, Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, explained that users can choose to see Stories and Reels from people they follow in chronological order and receive search results based solely on entered keywords.

Instagram introduced a chronological feed in March 2022

Previously, Instagram and Facebook users had limited access to select parts of the services using chronological feeds without algorithmic recommendations. Instagram introduced a chronological feed in March 2022, followed by Facebook's "Feeds" tab in July. The latest changes specifically apply to Reels and Stories, enabling European users to view them in chronological order (newest to oldest) from the accounts they follow.

Meta is also resorting to these measures

Meta has also rolled out an expanded Ad Library in Europe and introduced limits on how teens can be targeted by advertisers. This firm is also making it easier to report any kind of illegal content on its various platforms.

Why is Meta taking such a step?

The DSA requires large online platforms to give users the choice to opt out of personalized recommendations, affecting how tech companies moderate content. TikTok announced a similar update earlier this August, and Meta plans to comply with the DSA by the end of the month. DSA aims to provide users with much higher control over their online experiences and holds tech companies accountable for content moderation.