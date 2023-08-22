Technology

OPPO Find N3 to have sharper displays than Samsung Fold5

The OPPO's Find N3 and OnePlus Open foldable smartphones are set to make their debut soon. While the Find N3 will be exclusive to China, the Open, which will be OnePlus's first-ever foldable, will be available globally. Rumors are rife that the upcoming smartphones could essentially pack the same hardware. Now, Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Find N3 will pack sharper screens than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

OPPO Find N3 may pack up to 24GB RAM

OPPO Find N3 is tipped to get a 7.82-inch flexible AMOLED inner display with 2268x2440 pixels. The cover screen will be a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2484x1116 pixels. Considering these leaked specifications, the model will outshine the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 in display sharpness. The device may also offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. There could be a 24GB RAM variant as well.

OPPO Find N3 could be powered by a 4,520mAh battery

OPPO Find N3 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The software will be Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,520mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support, which will provide faster charging than the Find N2 and Samsung Fold5. The rear camera setup could include a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope lens. The periscope lens could also deliver better zoom performance.

OnePlus Open's color trims have also leaked

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open, is tipped to be available in Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse colors. The handset could potentially become the first real global competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.

The smartphones are expected to launch by August end

These rumored features, combined with the upgraded display and processor, make the OPPO Find N3 a significant upgrade over the Find N2, which could entice users to switch. Both the Find N3 and OnePlus Open are anticipated to launch before the end of August, with the Find N3 expected to debut alongside the OPPO Watch 4 Pro.