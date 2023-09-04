iPhone 15 Ultra will be Apple's most exciting smartphone ever

September 04, 2023

The iPhone 15 series will run iOS 17 (Representative image)

Apple's iPhone 15 series may launch on September 12, with design changes such as the Dynamic Island and Type-C port across all trims, along with new color options. The line-up will include four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. While the Pro models will boast high-end features, the range-topping Ultra is expected to be the best-ever iPhone. Here is a complete roundup of leaks and rumored specifications.

Pro models will boast titanium chassis and Action button

The iPhone 15 Pro models will get several aesthetic upgrades. They will include thinner, more curved bezels, shrinking by over 30% compared to their predecessors. Apple is reportedly using LIPO technology to reduce the bezel size to a mere 1.5mm. Besides, the handsets could use Titanium instead of stainless steel for the chassis. Also, exclusive to the Pro models will be the programmable "Action" button, replacing the mute switch. That said, physical volume/power buttons will be common across all models.

Power-efficient display, fresh color options

The iPhone 15 line-up might include a more power-efficient OLED, leading to improved battery life. The 120Hz "ProMotion" display, with 2,500-nits brightness, could remain exclusive to Pro models. Contrarily, the standard variants will continue to use 60Hz OLED panels. Fans can also look forward to a fresh line-up of color options. The iPhone 15 models might debut in Midnight, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink, while the iPhone 15 Pro variants may come in Space Black, Silver, Blue, and Titan Gray.

Dynamic Island and Type-C port on each model

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will transition from the notch to the Dynamic Island, which was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models. All four devices in the line-up will feature a Type-C port instead of a Lightning port. The non-Pro variants could use USB 2.0 connectors, offering 480Mbps data transfer speed and 20W wired charging support. However, the Pro models may include USB 3.2/Thunderbolt 3, providing 20Gbps/40Gbps data transfer speed and up to 35W fast-charging.

The top-end 15 Pro Max will house a periscope camera

The iPhone 15/15 Plus will include a 48MP 1/1.5-inch main camera sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra will sport a 48MP 1/1.28-inch primary camera sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, along with 12MP (3x) telephoto and 12MP (6x or 10x) periscope cameras, respectively. The range-topping model will be the best as far as zooming capabilities are concerned. On the front, all four devices will feature a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) camera.

A17 Bionic chip on upper-end variants, bigger battery for all

While the iPhone 15/15 Plus models are likely to use the A16 Bionic chip, with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, the Pro trims will house 3nm-based A17 Bionic, probably with 8GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max/Ultra will pack bigger batteries. Based on a preliminary report, the values will be 3,877mAh (up from 3,279mAh), 4,912mAh (up from 4,325mAh), 3,650mAh (up from 3,200mAh), and 4,852mAh (up from 4,323mAh), respectively.

An upgraded UWB chip is expected on iPhone 15 series

For connectivity, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are said to retain Wi-Fi 6. However, the Pro models are getting Wi-Fi 6E support. All variants may include a 7nm ultra-wideband chip to support Vision Pro, improve performance, and reduce power-consumption when connected to nearby devices.

