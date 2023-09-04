Space travel on budget? This start-up is making it possible

Written by Rishabh Raj September 04, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

The company aims to attain a target height of 25km for its balloon by the end of 2023 (Photo credit: Iwaya Giken)

Japanese start-up Iwaya Giken is working to make high-altitude travel accessible by sending passengers into the stratosphere in a helium balloon. The company, founded by aerospace engineer Keisuke Iwaya, plans to take its balloon to a height of 25km by the end of 2023, allowing customers to view Earth and space during their journey.

Reaching for the skies

In a remarkable feat, the start-up achieved a record-high altitude of six kilometers (approximately 19,700 feet) during a manned test flight conducted in late July this year. The ultimate goal is to breach the impressive height of 25km, an altitude that promises an awe-inspiring spectacle of our blue planet against the backdrop of the boundless cosmos. However, experiencing this journey is expected to come at a considerable cost.

High-altitude tours: Pricey but popular

Iwaya Giken has started accepting applications for high-altitude tours, with a four-hour ride costing 24 million yen (Rs. 1.35 crore) per passenger. Despite the high price, the company has received more applications than expected. Successful applicants will be announced in early October, with orientations scheduled for November and December.

Democratizing space travel: A vision for the future

Traditionally, space travel has been an exclusive domain for the super-rich. Earlier this year in April, Elon Musk-led SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station. However, Iwaya aspires to democratize space travel, aiming to offer the experience at a significantly lower cost than conventional rocket-based ventures. Collaborating with travel agencies, the company is determined to reduce the price to approximately 1 million yen (Rs. 5.64 lakh) in the future.

Take a look at the company's July test flight video

