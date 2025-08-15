Meet Antigravity A1, the world's first 8K 360° drone

Insta360 has unveiled the A1, a revolutionary 360-degree drone under its new sub-brand, Antigravity. The innovative flying machine comes with first-person-view (FPV) goggles and can shoot in stunning 8K resolution. The unique design of the A1 allows it to capture every angle of a scene, giving users an immersive experience while flying their drones.

Flight control The drone uses Antigravity's proprietary FreeMotion technology for flight control The A1 drone uses Antigravity's proprietary FreeMotion technology for flight control. This innovative system works with the Vision goggles and Grip controller to provide an intuitive flying experience. Instead of using traditional joysticks, you just have to point the Grip controller in your desired direction of flight. The drone also features folding arms for easy transportation and weighs just 249g.

Launch details The A1 will be available globally in January next year The A1 drone is set to be launched globally in January 2026. However, there are questions about its availability in the US market due to a possible ban on certain Chinese-made consumer drones over national security concerns. Insta360 has not yet revealed pricing or bundle details for the A1, but they will be announced closer to the launch date.

Design innovation The A1 is similar in size to DJI Air 3S The A1 drone is similar in size to DJI Air 3S, with four propellers and automatic fold-out landing gear. It also weighs about the same as DJI's drone. The unique design of the A1 makes it "invisible" to both lenses, meaning you won't see any hint of the quadcopter itself unless you catch a hint of your own shadow.