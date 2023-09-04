Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander completes hop experiment as lunar sunset begins

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 04, 2023 | 02:47 pm 2 min read

Vikram landed at a distance of 30-40cm away

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has added another feather to its cap. It announced that the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander successfully completed a hop test on the lunar surface. The lander fired its engines, elevating itself by roughly 40cm before safely landing at a distance of 30-40cm away. This significant achievement paves the way for sample return and human missions in the future.

Take a look at ISRO's announcement

India performed soft-landing on the Moon on August 23

Back on August 23, India made history by soft-landing Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon's surface, becoming the fourth country to touchdown on the satellite. The mission was also the first to ever reach the Moon's south pole. The successful hop test further demonstrates India's capabilities in space exploration and highlights the nation's growing presence in the field.

ISRO's ambitious plans for future missions

ISRO noted that the Vikram lander had exceeded its mission objectives during the hop test, which is crucial for kick-starting more complex missions in the future. The deployed Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA instruments were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment. The lander's performance has inspired ISRO to plan more ambitious missions in the coming years.

Pragyan's journey on Moon

The Pragyan Rover ramped down from the Vikram lander to the Moon's surface on August 25. On September 2, ISRO said that it had traveled 100m on the Moon from Shiv Shakti Point, Vikram's touchdown spot. The rover was safely parked and set into sleep mode as its primary experiments were finished. It might be brought to life again on September 22.

What's next for Chandrayaan-3?

The lunar sunset has started from the Shiv Shakti point today and will continue till September 6. Lunar sunrise will occur again on September 20. However, on the South Pole, it is expected on September 22. As per ISRO, the solar panel on the Pragyan rover has been kept on. If everything goes well, the rover will wake up for the next set of tests, when light hits. Otherwise, it will stay on the Moon "forever as India's lunar ambassador."

Vikram set into sleep mode

