Technology

Chandrayaan-3 begins orbit circularization phase to prepare for Moon landing

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

The mission is one step away from lander separation

Chandrayaan-3 takes another major step toward the Moon. The mission has now commenced the orbit circularization phase, per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Today, the space agency further reduced the altitude of the spacecraft, placing it in a "near-circular orbit of 150kmx177km." The next operation is scheduled for August 16, which will see the mission entering a 100km circular lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 is now even closer to the Moon

Lander module will disengage from propulsion module on August 16

After Chandrayaan-3 completes the Moon-bound maneuvers—including the one on August 16—it will proceed to the next crucial stage. On August 17, the landing module, comprising the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan), will disengage from the propulsion module. Following that, de-boost maneuvers will be performed on the lander, positioning it for lunar landing. Chandrayaan-3 will aim to touchdown on the Moon on August 23.

Why is Chandrayaan-3 important for ISRO?

If Chandrayaan-3 manages to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, it would have made India only the fourth nation to have accomplished this milestone. So far, only the US, China, and Russia have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. However, India's mission holds more significance for it is attempting to land near the south pole of the Moon.