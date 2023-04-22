Technology

ISRO's PSLV-C55 mission takes off with 2 Singaporean satellites

ISRO's PSLV-C55 mission takes off with 2 Singaporean satellites

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2023, 03:58 pm 1 min read

The PSLV-C55 mission took off at 2:19pm

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) mission today ie. April 22. The third launch of the year set forth from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 2.19 pm today. The PSLV-C55 rocket carried Singapore's TeLEOS-2 (a Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite) as the primary payload, and Lumelite-4 (a technology demonstration nano-satellite) as a co-passenger unit.

The mission will help ISRO carry out in-orbit experiments

PSLV is ISRO's third-generation launch vehicle. The latest PSLV-C55 mission will help the research agency carry out in-orbit scientific experiments. The primary TeLEOS-2 satellite will offer day and night coverage for all weather scenarios, imaging at 1m full-polarimetric resolution. Meanwhile, LUMELITE-4, the cutting-edge 12U satellite will work to improve the maritime safety of Singapore's e-navigation system, benefiting the world's shipping industry.