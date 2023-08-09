Technology

ISRO successfully performs lunar orbit reduction maneuver on Chandrayaan-3

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 03:18 pm 2 min read

The mission is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 23 (Photo credit: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 is steadily inching toward the Moon. Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the scheduled orbit-reducing operation on the spacecraft, bringing it closer to the lunar surface. The next operation that will further reduce the mission's orbit is planned for August 14. If everything goes according to plan, Chandrayaan-3 will soft land on the Moon on August 23.

The mission is now closer to the Moon's surface: ISRO

Another deorbiting maneuver will be performed on August 16

After the upcoming deorbiting maneuver on August 14, another such operation will be performed on August 16. Subsequently, the Vikram lander and the propulsion module will separate, followed by a lander "deboost" phase. ISRO's chairman S Somanath recently said even if all sensors and engines fail on the Vikram lander fail, it will still be able to land, provided the propulsion system functions well.

Why Chandrayaan-3 is an important mission for India

Among the prime goals of Chandrayaan-3 is to demonstrate a "safe and soft landing" on the Moon, which its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve. The other objectives of the mission are to demonstrate roving on the Moon and conduct scientific experiments. If the controlled landing is successful, Chandrayaan-3 will mark a crucial milestone that has been achieved only by three nations so far.