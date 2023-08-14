Technology

Aditya-L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, getting ready for launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023

The mission will be ferrying seven scientific payloads to observe the Sun

India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, is gearing up for launch. Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the mission has arrived at the spaceport in Sriharikota, located in Andhra Pradesh. The mission will provide real-time observations of solar activities and space weather. It is expected to launch by the end of August or early September.

Aditya-L1 will be positioned about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth

Aditya-L1 will have a unique position in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Earth-Sun system. This presents the upcoming mission with a significant advantage for observing solar activities. Positioned 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the spacecraft will be able to continually monitor the Sun, without the Earth ever eclipsing the view.

Global station network is needed to communicate with the mission

However, no single ground station will have constant visibility of Aditya-L1. Hence, a global station network—like that of the European Space Agency—will be required for exchanging data and commands with the spacecraft.

The mission will be crucial for understanding several solar phenomena

Aditya-L1 will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers of the Sun. Four of these payloads will have a direct view of the Sun. The remaining three will conduct in-situ studies from the L1 point. The mission will be crucial for understanding various solar phenomena including coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and space weather dynamics.

Take a look at the launch preparations