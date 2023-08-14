Technology

WhatsApp brings screen lock feature to its Web client

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 10:18 am 2 min read

The feature is currently being rolled out to beta users on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is introducing a new screen lock feature, designed to enhance privacy and security. It is currently available on the WhatsApp Web beta version. Users can access it from the in-app settings. The screen lock option will be displayed under the 'Privacy' section. Once enabled, users will be required to enter a password to access their chats.

Push notifications will remain hidden if the screen is locked

The screen lock feature offers a significant boost in privacy by preventing unauthorized access to your personal information and chats. When the feature is activated, push notifications will not be displayed while the screen is locked. This ensures that even if someone gains access to your computer, they will not be able to view your WhatsApp chats without entering the correct password.

The feature is currently limited to the beta version

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to configure when the screen lock prompt should appear. If case you forget the password to your account, you will have to log in again by scanning the QR code. Currently, the feature is available to a limited number of beta testers. It is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks.