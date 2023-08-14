Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 14 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 09:59 am 1 min read

The redeem codes have a limited lifespan (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX players now have the exciting opportunity to participate in the Rampage Ring Luck Royale event and win exclusive Rampage-themed rewards. The grand prize is the highly sought-after Mars Warclasher Bundle. Other rewards include Azure Stormbringer Bundle, Frost Saberbooth Bundle, Plague Phantom Bundle, and Unity Tokens. These items can also be purchased using real money.

Check out the redeem codes for today

Here are the codes for today. Utilize them to earn rewards for free. FFICJGW9NKYT, PCNF5CQBAJLK, MCPW3D28VZD6, FFCMCPSGC9XZ GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FFIC33NTEUKA, FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCMCPSJ99S3, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, BR43FMAPYEZZ

How to claim your exclusive in-game items

If you don't want to spend money, use Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab rewards for free. The codes expire within 12-18 hours. To redeem, simply visit the game's redemption website and log in using registered credentials. Enter the code into the text box, confirm your entry and the rewards will be unlocked within 24 hours.