OPPO Find N3 Flip's design, specifications, and launch details leaked

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 06:17 pm 1 min read

The Find N3 Flip will boot Android 13-based ColorOS 14 (Representative image)

OPPO is preparing to launch its latest flip-style foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip. According to Pricebaba, the device will debut in China later this month and release globally in September. Its design will be reminiscent of the Find N2 Flip, with a large vertical cover display. However, the most significant change will happen to the camera hardware.

The device will sport triple rear cameras

The Find N3 Flip was recently spotted on the 3C certification website

The Find N3 Flip will have a 3.0-inch cover screen and left-aligned power button as well as and volume controls. When unfolded, you will see a 120Hz, 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display housing a 32MP punch-hole selfie shooter. The phone will boast a Hasselblad-branded camera system, comprising a 50MP (OIS) primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. It may support 67W fast-charging.

India debut is expected to happen soon after global launch

OPPO will introduce the Find N3 Flip in the global markets in September. We expect the handset to arrive in India soon after that. So it may debut here in the festive season. The handset will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.