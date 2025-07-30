England announce XI for Oval Test; Ben Stokes ruled out
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the 5th and final Test against India at The Oval, starting July 31. In a major blow, skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope has replaced Stokes, who was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford, as the side's captain. The hosts lead the five-Test series 2-1.
Injury
Stokes ruled out of 5th Test
Stokes, who earned praise for his arduous bowling spells in the ongoing series, was seen struggling at Old Trafford. He was seen clinching his shoulder while bowling on Day 5, delivering only 11 overs in the innings. Nevertheless, Stokes scripted history with a fifer and century in the match. He now finishes the series with 304 runs at 43.43 and 17 wickets at 25.24.
Changes
Archer, Carse, Dawson rested
While Pope will take over from Stokes, England have rested bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson. Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton will accompany Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue in the pace department. Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who bowls spin, will play at No. 6. Besides, there are no changes in England's top five.
Information
England's XI for Oval Test
England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.
Series
How the series has panned out
The 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at The Oval, London from July 31. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the opener at Headingley. India then won at Edgbaston before sufferring a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's. While England came from behind to win at Lord's on Day 5, India saved the Manchester Test in the match's final session.