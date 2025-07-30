England announce XI for Oval Test; Ben Stokes ruled out 

LOADING...
Ollie Pope has replaced Stokes as captain

By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2025
04:00 pm
What's the story

England have announced their Playing XI for the 5th and final Test against India at The Oval, starting July 31. In a major blow, skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope has replaced Stokes, who was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford, as the side's captain. The hosts lead the five-Test series 2-1.

Injury

Stokes ruled out of 5th Test

Stokes, who earned praise for his arduous bowling spells in the ongoing series, was seen struggling at Old Trafford. He was seen clinching his shoulder while bowling on Day 5, delivering only 11 overs in the innings. Nevertheless, Stokes scripted history with a fifer and century in the match. He now finishes the series with 304 runs at 43.43 and 17 wickets at 25.24.

Changes

Archer, Carse, Dawson rested

While Pope will take over from Stokes, England have rested bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson. Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton will accompany Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue in the pace department. Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who bowls spin, will play at No. 6. Besides, there are no changes in England's top five.

Information

England's XI for Oval Test

England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.

Series

How the series has panned out

The 5th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at The Oval, London from July 31. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the opener at Headingley. India then won at Edgbaston before sufferring a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's. While England came from behind to win at Lord's on Day 5, India saved the Manchester Test in the match's final session.