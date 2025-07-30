England announce XI for Oval Test; Ben Stokes ruled out 

England have announced their Playing XI for the 5th and final Test against India at The Oval, starting July 31. In a major blow, skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope has replaced Stokes, who was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford, as the side's captain. The hosts lead the five-Test series 2-1.

Injury Stokes ruled out of 5th Test Stokes, who earned praise for his arduous bowling spells in the ongoing series, was seen struggling at Old Trafford. He was seen clinching his shoulder while bowling on Day 5, delivering only 11 overs in the innings. Nevertheless, Stokes scripted history with a fifer and century in the match. He now finishes the series with 304 runs at 43.43 and 17 wickets at 25.24.

Changes Archer, Carse, Dawson rested While Pope will take over from Stokes, England have rested bowlers Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson. Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton will accompany Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue in the pace department. Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who bowls spin, will play at No. 6. Besides, there are no changes in England's top five.

Information England's XI for Oval Test England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.