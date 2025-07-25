Joe Root completes 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford: Stats

England batter Joe Root has completed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford . Root unlocked the achievement on Day 3 of the 4th Test against India at the iconic venue in Manchester. The 34-year-old, who is the highest run-scorer at Old Trafford, attained the feat with his 22nd run in the second innings. No other batter has scored more than 900 runs at the venue.

Milestone Root at Old Trafford As mentioned, Root is the first played to complete 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford. Before this game, he had 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20 here. His tally includes a ton and seven half-centuries. No other batter owns even 850 runs in this regard. Former batter Denis Compton (818) trails Root in terms of Test runs in Manchester.

Do you know? Double-century in 2016 Test against Pakistan Root has scored six double-centuries in Test cricket so far. One of those came at Old Trafford in 2016. The former English captain scored 254 against Pakistan in the first innings, facing 406 balls. He scored an unbeaten 71 (48) in the second innings.

Career A look at his illustrious Test career Playing his 157th Test as per ESPNcricinfo, Root has gone past 13,280 Test runs at an average of 50-plus. With 37 centuries, he ranks fifth in terms of batters with the most Test tons. His tally of 103 50-plus scores in the format is the joint-second-most for any batter. Root recently became the first Englishman with 7,000 runs in Tests at home. .