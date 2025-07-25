'Sarzameen' review: Prithviraj can't save this dull, lifeless film 

Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani in his feature directorial debut, is an utterly lifeless, dull, and wayward film. It has no sense of direction or purpose and tragically wastes the talents of Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran . It's a confused, unentertaining film that considers itself much sharper than it is, ultimately failing to break any new ground. It's streaming on JioHotstar .

Plot A man torn between family and duty Set in Kashmir, the film follows Colonel Vijay Menon (Sukumaran), who shares a fractured relationship with his son, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan). Harman's stuttering and underconfidence bring shame to Menon, and despite his wife Meher's (Kajol) efforts, Menon struggles with parenting. Years later, matters aggravate greatly when Harman joins a terrorist group. Can Menon stop him from betraying the nation before time runs out?

#1 Another dud for Khan With Sarzameen, Khan now has the dubious distinction of starring in two back-to-back duds (the first was his debut, Nadaaniyan). He lacks the acting chops required to do justice to his complex character, and his weaknesses are easily exposed because he shares many scenes with veterans Sukumaran and Kajol. Apart from yelling, running, and casting sly glances, there's nothing much for him to do.

#2 Shows some sparkle momentarily, but that's not enough Needless slow-motion scenes and unnecessary songs bog the film down. It never quite takes off in the first place, but when it shows some potential, its many weaknesses gobble it whole. Additionally, no time is spent on any supporting character, so the movie feels incomplete and fragmented. Overall, it's like watching a film from the 2000s, just with better production design.

#3 No enjoyable drama, no emotional foundation In a film like this, we must deeply connect to the characters minutes after meeting them. However, Sarzameen is so dull and vapid that it leaves you with an overwhelming sense of nothingness. No emotional connect, no sense of sensitivity. Sukumaran gives the movie his all, trying to build something out of fragments, but when the script is so weak, what can he do?

#4 How many twists are too many? The film could have been so much more with a premise like this, but it never even enters the watchable territory. Characters undergo massive transformations within minutes; the whole movie is clogged with fluff, and the twists (if you can call them that) are laughable. Funnily enough, the movie keeps throwing twists after twists at you, but none of them ever make any sense.