The upcoming season of Special Ops, titled Special Ops 2.0, will premiere on JioHotstar shortly after the finale of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.

A source told FilmiBeat that Criminal Justice S04 will have a "blockbuster grand finale episode in the first week of July 2025," and Special Ops season 2 is expected to premiere soon after.

The exact release date for Special Ops 2.0 has not been announced yet, but its trailer is likely to drop soon.