Will Kay Kay Menon's 'Special Ops' S02 premiere in July?
What's the story
The upcoming season of Special Ops, titled Special Ops 2.0, will premiere on JioHotstar shortly after the finale of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.
A source told FilmiBeat that Criminal Justice S04 will have a "blockbuster grand finale episode in the first week of July 2025," and Special Ops season 2 is expected to premiere soon after.
The exact release date for Special Ops 2.0 has not been announced yet, but its trailer is likely to drop soon.
Production plans
'Special Ops 2.0' to follow similar strategy as 'Criminal Justice'
The makers of Special Ops 2.0 are reportedly planning to adopt a similar strategy as Criminal Justice S04 for their upcoming show.
This means that viewers can expect a grand launch and high production values, just like in the fourth season of Criminal Justice.
The series stars Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker in lead roles, with Menon reprising his role as Himmat Singh from the first season.
Current hit
Meanwhile, 'Criminal Justice' rules the OTT space
Meanwhile, Criminal Justice continues to rule the OTT space. The show has released five episodes so far and will continue until mid-July.
It features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles.
The series is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment.