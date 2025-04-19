Akshay's 'Kesari 2' may arrive on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
After its theatrical run, Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 will be available on JioHotstar.
The film, which audiences and critics have hugely praised, will likely hit the streamer around June 20, per OTTPlay.
The movie also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles.
Film synopsis
'Kesari: Chapter 2' is centered around Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Kesari: Chapter 2 offers a new look at the horrific 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar playing noted barrister C. Sankaran Nair.
The film shows the horrific fate of innocent civilians, including kids, who were ruthlessly shot by the British.
The movie, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has been backed by Dharma Productions.
Read our review of Kesari 2 here.
Upcoming projects
Take a look at Kumar's upcoming projects
Kumar has multiple movies in the pipeline.
These include the multistarrer comedies Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Welcome to the Jungle this year.
Additionally, he is working with his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla, which will premiere next year.
Before Kesari Chapter 2, he was seen in Sky Force.