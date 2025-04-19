Akshay-R Madhavan's 'Kesari 2' opens at over ₹7cr
What's the story
The much-awaited courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, had a decent opening at the box office.
On its opening day, Friday, it collected ₹7.50cr, Sacnilk reported.
The film, facing competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, is projected to do better over the weekend due to positive reviews.
It's directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his debut.
Performance
'Kesari Chapter 2' achieved 20% Hindi occupancy on Day 1
Kesari Chapter 2 had an overall 20% Hindi occupancy on its first day.
The movie recorded a 12.67% occupancy in the morning shows, which increased to 19.76% in the afternoon and evening shows, peaking at 27.8% during the night shows, per Sacnilk.
The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh, Bindra Anand Tiwari, and Kumar.
Film details
'Kesari Chapter 2' had a budget of ₹150cr
With an overall budget of ₹150cr (inclusive of print-advertising costs), the film narrates the story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair's fight for the truth in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
It has an ensemble cast including Simon Paisley Day, Ananya Panday, Amit Sial, Mark Bennington, and Sammy Jonas Heaney.
It will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.