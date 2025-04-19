What's the story

The much-awaited courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, had a decent opening at the box office.

On its opening day, Friday, it collected ₹7.50cr, Sacnilk reported.

The film, facing competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, is projected to do better over the weekend due to positive reviews.

It's directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his debut.